SWLA Football Officials Association presents annual Sportsmanship Award

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, the SWLA Football Officials Association presents a special Sportsmanship Award to one Southwest Louisiana high school and middle school football team for exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship throughout the season among the team, coaches, administration, and fans in the stands.

This year’s winners were:

Middle School - Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Middle School accepts SWLA Football Officials Association Sportsmanship Award (SWLA Football Officials Association)

High School - Grand Lake

Grand Lake High School accepts SWLA Football Officials Association Sportsmanship Award (SWLA Football Officials Association)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.