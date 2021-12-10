50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Football Officials Association presents annual Sportsmanship Award

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, the SWLA Football Officials Association presents a special Sportsmanship Award to one Southwest Louisiana high school and middle school football team for exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship throughout the season among the team, coaches, administration, and fans in the stands.

This year’s winners were:

Middle School - Our Lady Queen of Heaven

High School - Grand Lake

