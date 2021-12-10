SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 9, 2021.

William Joseph Bass, 45, Westlake: Strangulation.

Roderick Myrin Vandyke Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of stolen firearms.

Devin Quinn Joseph, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Destiny Isla Stacey, 31, Jennings: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Riley R. Mouton Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.

Tania Abreu Nicot, 51, Albert, MN: Creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Kameron Blake Rutherford, 26, Westlake: Theft under $25,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Dustin Jacob Courville, 38, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Travis Devon Burleigh, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Roy David Cormier Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Olivia Jacqueline Woosley, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; no temporary license tag; improper restraint of a child in a vehicle (4 charges); improper display of plates.

Mandy Cherie Burger, 48, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft under $25,000; identity theft.

Derek J. Ledoux Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Dedrick Jamar Ledoux, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Eric Paul Logg, 30, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Emanuel Lewis Shelton, 36, Vinton: Assault.

Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 43, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Leo Harmon, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; property damage under $500.

John Robert Stevens Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shawn Douglas Fruge, 25, Starks: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Adam Wayne Creel, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Christina Michelle Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Randall Nash, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wanda Faye Vincent, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jeffery Allen Hebert Jr., 21, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Howard Lethel Clark, 46, Slidell: Instate detainer; possession of marijuana; speeding; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

