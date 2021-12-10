Sports Person of the Week - Cory McCoy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese transfer Cory McCoy has only been with the Marshall Thundering Herd for a season and yet his impact has been felt. This past season his contribution led to him capturing team defensive MVP honors along with a spot on the All-C-USA honorable mention list.

“I really wasn’t expecting it at all, but I’m thankful for it,” said McCoy. “Wouldn’t have been able to get it without my teammates, without the staff, without the coaches. Everybody on the back end of Marshall.”

The Leesville native transferred to Marshall after a three-year stint as a McNeese Cowboy. He finished this season as the Herds’ third-leading tackler and second in interceptions with two.

“I came in as a guy that really didn’t talk that much. To get under my skin it took a while, but once it did the chemistry was there from the get-go to want to be a great defense was there and just definitely grateful for this whole part of my life,” McCoy said.

First-year head coach Charles Huff lamented about McCoy making the transition and what it will mean for him to play in his home state.

“Cory being a young man who took a leap of faith with coach Guidry didn’t get that opportunity his family was able to make some games, but now he’s going to get an opportunity to play at home,” said Huff.

That opportunity will come later this month when the Thundering Herd head to Big Easy to face No. 16 UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl.

“It’s just another game on the list you know obviously we’re playing a great team in UL one of the top 25 teams in the country,” said McCoy. “We know they’re going to bring their best and you know we’re just going to show up to the occasion.”

While the Thunder Herd has a winning record it will take more than that to play well against a team that’s been dominant for a majority of the season.

“I think it’s going to be a combination of challenge for us from a personal standpoint because physically they have good players and scheme-wise causes a lot of challenges on both sides of the ball,” Huff said.

