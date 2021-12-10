50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sports Person of the Week - Cory McCoy

Cory McCoy
Cory McCoy(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese transfer Cory McCoy has only been with the Marshall Thundering Herd for a season and yet his impact has been felt. This past season his contribution led to him capturing team defensive MVP honors along with a spot on the All-C-USA honorable mention list.

“I really wasn’t expecting it at all, but I’m thankful for it,” said McCoy. “Wouldn’t have been able to get it without my teammates, without the staff, without the coaches. Everybody on the back end of Marshall.”

The Leesville native transferred to Marshall after a three-year stint as a McNeese Cowboy. He finished this season as the Herds’ third-leading tackler and second in interceptions with two.

“I came in as a guy that really didn’t talk that much. To get under my skin it took a while, but once it did the chemistry was there from the get-go to want to be a great defense was there and just definitely grateful for this whole part of my life,” McCoy said.

First-year head coach Charles Huff lamented about McCoy making the transition and what it will mean for him to play in his home state.

“Cory being a young man who took a leap of faith with coach Guidry didn’t get that opportunity his family was able to make some games, but now he’s going to get an opportunity to play at home,” said Huff.

That opportunity will come later this month when the Thundering Herd head to Big Easy to face No. 16 UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl.

“It’s just another game on the list you know obviously we’re playing a great team in UL one of the top 25 teams in the country,” said McCoy. “We know they’re going to bring their best and you know we’re just going to show up to the occasion.”

While the Thunder Herd has a winning record it will take more than that to play well against a team that’s been dominant for a majority of the season.

“I think it’s going to be a combination of challenge for us from a personal standpoint because physically they have good players and scheme-wise causes a lot of challenges on both sides of the ball,” Huff said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on as LSU’s running backs coach
Jokic scored 11 of his season-high 39 points in OT to go with his 11 assists and 11 rebounds.
Jokic scores 11 in OT as Nuggets outlast Pelicans 120-114
McNeese’s leading receiver Josh Matthews to enter transfer portal
McNeese drops fourth straight as Cajuns roll, 83-68