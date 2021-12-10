50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Vinton

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Sulphur man.

Ronald W. Richard Jr., 38, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, after his family had not been in contact with him since Dec. 2, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Richard was last seen walking on Woods Loop in Vinton.

Vincent said detectives have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unable to locate Richard, who suffers from medical issues which require daily medication.

Vincent asked anyone who has seen Richard or knows of his whereabouts to call 337-491-3605.

