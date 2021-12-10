50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats at a Las Vegas airport as he attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Police said a man drove a limo through fences at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday in order to steal a jet and fly to Area 51.

The man told police that he wanted to go look at aliens.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe it’s the place where the government hides aliens and UFOs.

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats.

They said they found a product that looked like an explosive device when they searched his car.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

According to CNN, the law firm he claims to represent him denied working with him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.
IHOP server surprised with $10K in tips in Atlanta
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: College students thwart mass shooting, police said
Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.
Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips