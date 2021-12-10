50/50 Thursdays
Hundreds sign petition to reopen Popeyes buffet in Lafayette

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this life, you have two choices; you can mourn the loss of one of the greatest culinary institutions in Acadiana, or you can take action.

Earlier this week, Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 reported the legendary, last of its kind Popeyes buffet at the Pinhook Road location would never return, shuttered by the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

The news sent shockwaves and heartbreak through south Louisiana. Never again would patrons be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat biscuits, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes for less than $12.

Days after the news broke, over 220 people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the buffet.

“We the people request that the last Popeyes buffet be reopened, to serve as a beacon of hope for fried chicken lovers everywhere,” organizer M. Richard wrote.

“This is a national staple,” one petitioner wrote. “Even Anthony Bourdain dined at the location for three days in a row.”

