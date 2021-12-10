50/50 Thursdays
Huge delivery of coats made to Abraham’s Tent

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A huge delivery of coats was dropped off at Abraham’s Tent Thursday, making sure those in need won’t go cold this winter.

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles teamed up with Runte Lake Cleaners this year for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Coats for Kids drive.

Coat collection boxes had been placed at various locations throughout the area, gathering items for the drive.

“Then we distribute the coats to 10 different agencies that serve the needy and underprivileged in our community,” Steve Ek with the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles said.

Ek said teaming up with Runte Lake Cleaners has helped make it possible for the donations to be ready to wear.

“That’s professionally cleaned - disinfected as well. So, it’s good to go,” Sam Ayaz with Runte Lake Cleaners said. “That’s the best way we can help our community. We can be a part of this good volunteer work .”

Over 2,000 coats were donated to Coats for Kids this year, ranging from sizes big and small. And despite the name, all the different sizes of coats are used to meet community needs.

“Male, female, adult, children, little babies, everything,” Ek said. “At the end of every year, when we start this project again, virtually all the coats have already been given away to those that need them. So, it is like I say, a continuing project that benefits a lot of people year after year after year.”

Ek adds that this is a project they plan to continue for years to come to ensure members of our community can stay warm.

