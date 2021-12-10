Garth Brooks is making his way to Tiger Stadium

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on all kinds of entertainment but now some are gearing up to hit the big stage once again.

Country superstar Garth Brooks is set to hit the stage at Tiger Stadium and is looking forward to singing his song, ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ in Baton Rouge for the first time ever.

”They’re going to see the regular kind of chaos and stupidity that comes with a Garth Brooks show,” said Country singer Garth Brooks.

For years, Garth Brooks has entertained his fans with his hit songs, ‘Friends in Low Places,’ and ‘The Thunder Rolls,’ but there is one song, in particular, he’s ready for his fans to hear.

“I think it’s going to be amplified so much for just one moment in that night. When you get to play “Callin Baton Rouge” in Baton Rouge and it’s not something that’s taped and you hear it out of the live speakers out of the speakers for a football game. It’s really going down in that moment,” Brooks said.

Brooks said that some of his most memorable moments come from the Louisiana stage.

“This place is like home for me and pretty epic moments in my life. I’m not expecting Tiger Stadium to be any less of an epic moment, in fact, I would put money on it’s a great possibility this could be a crown jewel of the entire stadium tour,” Brooks said.

Brooks told 7News why he’s decided to keep his tickets at the same price all these years.

“They’ve always been our same price the entire career because what I don’t want someone to look at their mom or dad and say why aren’t we sitting down there, and they say because they can’t afford it,” Brooks said.

After a year of setbacks in the pandemic, Brooks is looking forward to taking the stage but with COVID precautions in place.

“Our job is to make it the best night ever but hopefully the safest night ever too because people are coming back but they’re going to come back at their own pace,” Brooks said.

