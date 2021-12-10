FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few stronger storms possible early Saturday, turning cooler for Sunday

Rain chances arrive as we head later in the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our abnormally warm temperatures continue this afternoon as temperatures have reached the upper 70′s to lower 80′s coming very close to our record high of 84 degrees. Changes are arriving though as we head into Saturday morning as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing showers and storms to the region with the potential for a few of these to be on the stronger side. Some cooler weather will return as well for the second half of the weekend before warmer weather returns heading into next week.

Showers and storms likely to start the weekend (KPLC)

For those who may have evening plans the weather looks to be okay other than the fact it will be very warm and muggy as temperatures continue to stay in the middle 70′s as winds remain out of the south. Winds have been very breezy throughout the day and will calm somewhat through the evening but still will remain around 10-15 mph with gust closer to 20 at times. Models do indicate the possibility of a few showers arriving throughout the evening but remaining on the light side, most of us do look to stay dry through midnight but things begin to change as we head into early Saturday morning. As the front arrives the threat of a few stronger storms will be in the mix, although the greatest risk remains well to our north some damaging winds or a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will actually be warmer for the morning hours with highs in the low 70′s and then falling throughout the day, so you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for the morning then a jacket will be needed for the afternoon and evening. Any threat for stronger storms comes to an end by mid-morning and then we will focus on cooler weather settling in for Sunday.

We could see a stronger storm or two heading into Saturday morning (KPLC)

High pressure will build in for the second half of the weekend and to start next week, which will be good news for us as things dry out and we put a temporary end to the unsettled pattern. If you are a fan of cooler weather make sure to enjoy Sunday cause it will be short lived as moisture and warmer temperatures make a quick return throughout the middle of next week. Before we get there we do see a small chance of patchy frost heading into Sunday morning mostly north of I-10, but some rural locations could see a light coating with many areas in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Highs Sunday only reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s, but we crank the warmth back up for Monday with many locations reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

Drier and turning warm once again heading into next week (KPLC)

Moisture will return fairly quickly as high pressure will move off to the east and that will mean the return of southerly flow. At this point in time rain chances remain on the lower end with much of the shower activity staying over the Gulf, but highs won’t be held in check with many of us in the middle to upper 70′s by the end of the week as we await the arrival of another front for next weekend. For those who want the cooler weather to stick around we don’t see any guidance suggesting a more extensive cool down for the next week to week and a half. As we head through tonight and into tomorrow make sure to have a way to receive alerts should they be issued and have a great weekend!

We'll see rain totals staying fairly low over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

