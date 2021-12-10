FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Saturday could bring strong storms early in the morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and windy start to our day with extremely warm and humid conditions in this early morning with temperatures in the 70s. Winds out of the south continue to gust on occasion to over 20 mph and the dampness will make for wet roads and sidewalks as you head out the door this morning. Make sure to pack an umbrella as there will be the return chance of a few showers today while temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly cloudy skies. This warmer air is ahead of a cold front that sweeps in tonight and could result in some stronger storms overnight.

We’ll be on the watch for a few stronger storms that will accompany the arrival of our cold front Saturday morning with rain totals expected to be around ½ to 1 inch. The higher severe weather threat remains well to our north, but a couple of storms could be capable of strong damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. That threat will increase after 4 to 5 a.m. and will continue through late-morning as the front moves through. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you will be traveling early tomorrow, especially is you plan to head to the northern part of the state.

Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the day and continue to fall into the upper 30s to around 40 overnight. After this brief cooldown a quick turnaround in temperatures returns early next week with highs again pushing into the middle to upper 70s by mid-week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

