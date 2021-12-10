50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

