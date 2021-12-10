Advertisement

Dec. 11 Election: Taxes on the ballot as SWLA voters head to the polls

'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020
'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was an election less than a month ago, some voters in Southwest Louisiana will be lining up at the polls once again Saturday.

  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
  • Click HERE for what’s on your ballot.
  • Click HERE for details on your voting location.
  • Click HERE for more on elections in SWLA.

This time around, only three of the five parishes in Region 5 will be sending voters to the polls - that does not include voters in Vernon Parish, which is part of Region 6.

Voters in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes will, for the most part, be deciding on local taxes. Vernon is the lone parish where an open position is up for election.

There are seven items on the ballot in Calcasieu, three of which are parishwide.

Those going to the polls Saturday will have to decide whether to renew special taxes for the school board, whether to renew a special tax for the Burton Coliseum and other agricultural services, and whether to renew a half-cent sales tax.

Voters in Beauregard will have to decide on the continuation of a parishwide property tax which will help fund the school district.

As for Vernon, voters will be deciding on Ward 3 constable, as candidates John McMahon and Isaac Riley are in a runoff.

