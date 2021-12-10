COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 10, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 9.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 567 new cases.
· 10 new deaths.
· 201 patients hospitalized (13 fewer than previous update).
· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 23 new cases.
· 3 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 14 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 9 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 39 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new death2.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
