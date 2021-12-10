50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Academy Sports and Outdoors surprises SWLA organization with shopping spree

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas came early this year for children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana.

Twenty kids were faced with a tough decision Thursday evening.

“Our littles could receive each a gift card of $187 from Academy for them to spend in the store as a way to say ‘you’re awesome, you’re an amazing young person and we value you,’” Big Brothers Big Sister Executive Director Erin Davidson said.

Reporter: “What are you going to spend your money on?”

“Nike. Nike and just anything that comes to my mind,” Alayna George said.

A partnership between Academy Sports and Outdoors and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana made this happen for children who are currently on the waiting list for a mentor.

“Just to see the kids’ faces light up when we was able to give back, you know,” Store Director Ormise Scott said. “Just a small token of our appreciation for the future.”

“It gives us an opportunity to get to know their personalities, get know their hobbies, get to know their parent guardians, so there’s a trust there,” Davidson said. “And then too, as we hang out with them often, we pretty much match them quickly.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana serves as a volunteer-based mentoring network for children from ages 6 through 18 in 6 parishes.

“It means more than I think I could ever put into words,” volunteer Jillian Cormier said. “I enjoy what I do. I enjoy giving back to the community. I enjoy pairing littles like Alayna with bigs.”

Davidson said donations like this are a huge blessing for the organization.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Christmas came early this year for children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana.
VIDEO: Academy Sports and Outdoors surprises SWLA organization with shopping spree
Huge delivery of coast made to Abraham’s Tent
Huge delivery of coats made to Abraham’s Tent
Huge delivery of coast made to Abraham’s Tent
VIDEO: Huge delivery of coats made to Abraham’s Tent
According to police, no injuries were reported and as of now, no arrest(s) have been made.
Lake Charles police investigating Wednesday night weapons complaint