Academy Sports and Outdoors surprises SWLA organization with shopping spree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas came early this year for children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana.

Twenty kids were faced with a tough decision Thursday evening.

“Our littles could receive each a gift card of $187 from Academy for them to spend in the store as a way to say ‘you’re awesome, you’re an amazing young person and we value you,’” Big Brothers Big Sister Executive Director Erin Davidson said.

Reporter: “What are you going to spend your money on?”

“Nike. Nike and just anything that comes to my mind,” Alayna George said.

A partnership between Academy Sports and Outdoors and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana made this happen for children who are currently on the waiting list for a mentor.

“Just to see the kids’ faces light up when we was able to give back, you know,” Store Director Ormise Scott said. “Just a small token of our appreciation for the future.”

“It gives us an opportunity to get to know their personalities, get know their hobbies, get to know their parent guardians, so there’s a trust there,” Davidson said. “And then too, as we hang out with them often, we pretty much match them quickly.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana serves as a volunteer-based mentoring network for children from ages 6 through 18 in 6 parishes.

“It means more than I think I could ever put into words,” volunteer Jillian Cormier said. “I enjoy what I do. I enjoy giving back to the community. I enjoy pairing littles like Alayna with bigs.”

Davidson said donations like this are a huge blessing for the organization.

