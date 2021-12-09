Tax renewal on Dec. 11 ballot to impact Calcasieu Parish schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another local election is taking place this weekend, and results will have a direct impact on Calcasieu Parish schools.

“Once you’ve gotten used to having those as part of your school system, they become even more important, because you built the foundation on what you do on those tax revenues,” Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said. “So, we just wanted everyone to know how important they were and how crucial they were to our continued operation.”

A deciding factor will be made on two 10-year taxes. A half-cent sales tax, as well as an approximate nine-millage property tax that collectively generates approximately $57 million.

“Bringing $57 million into our general fund represents almost 17% of our operating budget, so they are very important to us,” Bruchhaus said.

While Bruchhaus said the school board cannot tell you what to vote for, he emphasizes how important the renewal of these taxes are for their operations.”

“All of our operational budget is about 83 1/2 percent salaries and benefits,” Bruchhaus said. “That’s what we’re about. We’re about putting teachers and support personnel out in the schools and serving children in an environment where we have that face-to-face relationship. So, this tax is crucial to keeping all of that intact and going forward.”

Elections are on Dec. 11. Click HERE to find your voting location.

