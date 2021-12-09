SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2021.

Alfonso Joseph Ross, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice; use of an illegal drug in the presence of minors; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution; contempt of court.

Marcus Lee Anthony Pete, 26, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; obstruction of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Nicole Mcgee, 45, Lake Charles: Prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting in obtaining illegal drugs; theft under $1,000.

Timothy Wayne Rigmaiden, 50, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Gerald Devonte Carmouche, 27, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; robbery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael David Wayne Welch, 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leslie Wayne Lewis, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Tyrek Axavier Combre, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; violation of a drug-free zone.

Shane Wayne Cormier, 52, Sulphur: Contempt of court (6 charges).

Ronald Joseph Galmore, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated property damage.

Norman James Sterling III, 43, Wills Point, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways; contempt of court.

David Truette Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lynn Welsh, 20, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Joseph Bass, 45, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

