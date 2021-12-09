SOWELA to host fall 2021 commencement Dec. 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced it will be hosting its fall commencement on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to SOWELA, the ceremony is set to be held in the Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.

Approximately 150 students are eligible to graduate and receive degrees for fall 2021, according to SOWELA.

SOWELA has announced the following presentations for the ceremony:

· Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin will be the commencement speaker.

· Ms. Vivian Barrilleaux will speak on behalf of the alumni network - a 2020 SOWELA graphic art graduate and currently a graphic designer with AdSource Outdoor.

· The Washington-Marion High School JROTC will be conducting a Presentation of Colors.

· Ms. Latricia Thierry will be singing the National Anthem.

SOWELA said their commencement is open to the public.

For information about commencement, you are asked to contact SOWELA at (337) 421-6550 or email graduationinfo@sowela.edu.

