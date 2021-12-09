50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Navy SEAL Brian Micheal Bourgeois dies following training accident

Cmdr. Brian Micheal Bourgeois
Cmdr. Brian Micheal Bourgeois(US Navy)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A US Navy SEAL with ties to the Lake Area has died following a training incident in Virginia.

43-year-old Commander, Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday when he fell while fast-roping from a helicopter.

The cause of his fall is under investigation and a navy official said it was not clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. Fast roping is often used by SEALs to quickly deploy when a helicopter is unable to land, according to the navy.

Bourgeois, who was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. KPLC has been told he has family members across the lake area.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally warming up today as a few scattered showers return
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2021
Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
Some stylists in the state say they’ve waited decades for the board to add more inclusive...
VIDEO: New changes coming Louisiana cosmetology exam