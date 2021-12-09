Navy SEAL Brian Micheal Bourgeois dies following training accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A US Navy SEAL with ties to the Lake Area has died following a training incident in Virginia.

43-year-old Commander, Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday when he fell while fast-roping from a helicopter.

The cause of his fall is under investigation and a navy official said it was not clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. Fast roping is often used by SEALs to quickly deploy when a helicopter is unable to land, according to the navy.

Bourgeois, who was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. KPLC has been told he has family members across the lake area.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.