McNeese’s leading receiver Josh Matthews to enter transfer portal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When Frank Wilson departed from the McNeese football program, you knew there would be roster turnover because there always is with a coaching change.

McNeese receiver Joshua Matthews became the latest Cowboy to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason joining the likes of safety André Sam and kicker Jacob Abel. Matthews announced his decision to transfer on Twitter.

“To Coach Frank Wilson, and all the Coaches and Staff at McNeese, I thank and appreciate you all on my time here with you. You took a chance on a kid that was just a walk-on with no division 1 offers and I am for always in gratitude to you,” Matthews said in his post. “To Cowboy Nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms! For that McNeese will forever hold a special place in my heart!”

Matthews led the Cowboys in receiving each of the past two football seasons including catching 36 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He finishes his McNeese career with 68 catches for 921 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Baton Rouge native will have one year of eligibility left. Matthews transferred to McNeese from Louisiana Tech in 2020.

