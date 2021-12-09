McNeese drops fourth straight as Cajuns roll, 83-68

LAFAYETTE – UL Lafayette ended the first half on a 20-6 run then outscored the McNeese 22-12 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away with an 83-68 win over the Cowboys on Wednesday night in the Cajundome.

McNeese led 29-25 with 7:24 to play in the first half, a lead that was fueled by five turnovers forced onto the Cajuns in the first 13 minutes. But from the 7:24 mark on, the Cajuns turned it over just twice and rolled off a 20-6 run to take a 45-35 lead into the half.

The loss was the fourth straight for McNeese (3-7) while the Cajuns improved to 5-3 on the season while winning its second straight.

The Cajuns knocked down 11 three-point baskets in the game, seven of those in the first half, and hit 11 of 21 for 52.4 percent for the game from long range while sinking 29 of 63 for 46 percent from the field. The Cowboys were just 5 of 21 from long range for 24 percent and struggled shooting for the game, hitting only 38 percent (25 of 66). McNeese was better at the free throw line, knocking down 13 of 20 for 65 percent.

Four Cowboys scored in double-figures, led by Myles Lewis with 14 points. Kellon Taylor and Collin Warren added 11 each while Zach Scott scored 10.

Kobe Julien led the Cajuns with 20 points behind 6 of 8 shooting including a perfect 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Jordan Brown added 16 points while Isaiah Richards scored 10.

In the second half, the Cajuns went up 46-35 but the Cowboys responded with a 6-0 run behind a basket from Trae English and back-to-back scores by Lewis to cut the margin to 46-41 with 18:18 to play. McNeese turned it over in three of the next four possessions that allowed the Cajuns to build back a double-digit lead.

UL Lafayette took its largest lead of the game at 77-52 with 5:51 to play following a layup by Dou Gueye but McNeese battled back with a 16-3 run to cut the margin to 80-68 with 1:58 to play.

The Cajuns snapped the run with a 3 by Greg Williams to make it an 83-68 game with 1:31 to play and the Cajuns were able to run the clock down for the win.

UL Lafayette scored the game’s first three points but McNeese scored the next eight to take an 8-3 lead in the first two minutes of the contest.

An emphatic put-back dunk by Christian Shumate kept the Cowboys up 12-9 with 15:17 to play in the half. McNeese led 29-25 before the Cajuns put together a 20-6 run to take a 45-35 lead into the half.

McNeese returns to action next Wednesday when it visits UTEP. The Cowboys will be back home on Dec. 18 against Dallas Christian.

