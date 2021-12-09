Lake Charles OMV location reopens.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drivers in the Lake Charles area will be happy to know the Office of Motor Vehicles has reopened after being closed for over a year because of hurricane damage.

“It’s exciting, and, you know, we want to welcome all those in Southwest Louisiana back to the office of motor vehicles,” said public information officer for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Matthew Boudreaux.

The Lake Charles OMV is finally seeing the light of day after closing its doors following damage the building sustained after Hurricane Laura.

“Coming back to Lake Charles, you know, after living here for so long, and after the storms, coming back and seeing all the damage, it was just very sad, very sad,” said Brooke Virella. “So it’s good to see everything reopening.”

Now that it’s back, Boudreaux says it’s by appointment only.

“We still are practicing social distancing,” he said. “So you know, just be aware of that whenever you head in, but other than that, it will be business-like usual, this book appointment system has been very efficient, we’ve been very quick to get people in and out.”

Another change that is coming? He explains reinstatement services are no longer being handled in their field offices.

“They’re handled by phone, by mail, or at a public tag agency,” he said. “So don’t go to the OMV if you need your license reinstatement. Those are not handled in the office right now.”

Virella was just one of the customers I caught up with as she was leaving the OMV.

“It makes us feel good about it being open, and I guess just opening, they hardly had anyone there, and it was real quick.”

Terry Williams tells me it’s great for the community.

“I’m sure the community is happy that it’s back. I guess, it’s closer to the area, they don’t have to go far out.”

For more information about the office of motor vehicles and how to make an appointment, you can visit expresslane.org

