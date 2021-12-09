50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Rodley John Hollier, Jr. 34, was booked Wednesday, Dec. 8, on one count of molestation of a juvenile.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of molesting a juvenile.

Rodley John Hollier, Jr. 34, was booked Wednesday, Dec. 8, on one count of molestation of a juvenile, after detectives received information that Hollier had inappropriate contact with the child, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

