Jennings man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of molesting a juvenile.

Rodley John Hollier, Jr. 34, was booked Wednesday, Dec. 8, on one count of molestation of a juvenile, after detectives received information that Hollier had inappropriate contact with the child, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

