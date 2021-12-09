Hobo Hotel for Cats gifted over 150 blankets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - They’re holiday gifts to those with four paws and white whiskers. Community members across the parish banded together in making something special for the cats of Hobo Hotel.

Blankets were made by patrons as part of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s “Hobo Hotel Cat Blanket Program” that started in October.

Library staff dropped off over 150 blankets to the Hobo Hotel, as well as some catnip toys.

“It was really great to see the community respond to such a program,” Amanda Barrow with the Vinton library branch said. “They wanted to help and that filled up so fast, especially with the last couple years have been a little crazy. But people want to help, and so, it’s heartwarming.”

Barrow said this isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this, and she says it won’t be the last.

“Last year for summer, we did an animal shelter blanket project. So, we found the Hobo Cat Hotel and noticed all the services they provide the community,” Barrow said. “And we wanted to shine a light on them and all their great services and give back.”

Those working at the Hobo Hotel said they are appreciative of the blankets that will be put to good use.

“We’re going to use these blankets for our adopted cats. Each adopted cat will be sent home with a blanket,” Deborah Watts, with Hobo Hotel, said.

Hobo Hotel also wants to remind everyone that there are so many cats waiting to be adopted and find their forever home.

