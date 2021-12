Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Church is hosting a food giveaway this morning.

Enough groceries for 800 families will be handed out, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Water’s Edge, at 2760 Power Centre Parkway.

The distribution will be drive-through only for groceries, bread and snacks. Everyone is eligible.

