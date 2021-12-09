FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm to end the week, keeping an eye on a cold front into Saturday

A mixture of clouds and drizzle through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have flipped the switch this afternoon as temperatures have warmed quickly and are some 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw just 24 hours ago. Highs today have managed to climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 throughout the afternoon thanks to sunshine peaking through the clouds at times, but we have seen a few showers and areas of sprinkles mixed in. All eyes will turn towards a cold front as we head into Friday evening and the first half of Saturday which not only brings the chance of showers and storms, but also some cooler weather.

If you have any plans this evening or into tonight thankfully the weather doesn’t look to be too much of an issue other than clouds remaining in the forecast with just a few isolated showers not out of the question. Temperatures will remain on the mild side as we see a slow drop during the evening and overnight with many areas in the lower 70′s for the majority of the evening before falling back into the upper 60′s as we head into Friday morning. You may want to keep a rain jacket as well with the possibility of a few passing showers here and there, but expect a a partly cloudy start as you head out the door to work and school. Some areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out either with temperatures and dew points so close to one another. Friday looks to be a pretty similar day as clouds and a few showers will be around for the majority of it as temperatures climb once again into the upper 70′s to near 80.

As we head into Friday evening and especially the overnight we will be watching a cold front approach the area and bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms to Southwest Louisiana as we approach dawn on Saturday through the early morning. The greatest risk remains to our north for now, but will be something we watch closely as we head into Friday so make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast. One thing that will definitely change though are temperatures as our highs will occur early in the day and then we will actually fall through the day with many areas in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by the afternoon. A cold start can be expected for Sunday morning with many in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s before we rebound into the lower 60′s during the afternoon. If you are hoping for the cooler weather to stick around, unfortunately that won’t be the case as we warm quickly for the afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week we’ll start off on a drier note with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and highs climbing into the lower to middle 70′s for much of the week ahead. High pressure will keep things dry for us to start, but expect moisture to return as we head into the middle of the week as it positions itself to the east with time. As of now rain chances stay on the lower end until next week as of now, but enjoy the warmth as it settles in but keep the rain gear handy as we move throughout the next few days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

