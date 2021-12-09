FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally warming up today as a few scattered showers return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the onset of warming temperatures through the overnight, the effects of a warm front lifting over the area are being felt areawide with temperatures well into the 60s before sunrise. You’ll be able to pack those coats and jackets away but be prepared for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by late-morning and afternoon thanks to the warm front. Temperatures will continue to climb quickly through the day, reaching the middle 70s by afternoon. You won’t need the coats again until this weekend as our next cold front is scheduled to arrive Saturday.

Make sure to pack some rain gear before you head out this morning as well with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms riding along the warm front will move in through the late-morning and afternoon hours. These showers will be brief and will occur sporadically across the area, so just be prepared if you’re working outdoors. An even warmer night is ahead this evening with lows only in the upper 60s. Fog is also a likely threat and will likely begin to develop quickly by this evening with the warmer temperatures in place.

Through the day on Friday, gustier southerly winds will return in advance of our next cold front set to arrive early Saturday. A few isolated showers Friday will be possible with other mostly cloudy skies and near record warmth with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Rain chances during the day tomorrow are only in the 20-30% range but increase after midnight into early Saturday morning as the front pushes in. The cold front will likely arrive a little closer to sunrise on Saturday which is also when we’ll reach our high for the day. A few stronger storms will be possible along the squall line with leftover showers moving out by afternoon as temperatures quickly drop.

Be prepared for a fast drop in temperatures behind the cold front Saturday with temperatures into the 50s by afternoon and continuing to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning. Sunday will be the better part of our weekend but remain on the cool side even with the sunshine, highs only reach the upper 50s to near 60. After another chilly start Monday morning, another quick warming trend kicks in next week with highs going back into the 70s. Rain chances look like they stay on the lower side for much of next week.

