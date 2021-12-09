CPSB performs above state average despite unprecedented challenges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released their simulated district and school performance scores.

When the state released it’s scores, Calcasieu Parish’s performance was not included due to the high number of days missed by students during the hurricanes. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus wanted to let the parish know how the local schools performed, so they released the parish’s scores separately.

“I know people are tired of hearing in Lake Charles about COVID and 2 hurricanes and an ice storm, but that is definitely something our school system had to ensure; all of those things,” said Bruchhaus.

The unprecedented events of last year caused some students to miss up to 61 days, just because of the hurricanes. Even so, the school system was able to succeed.

“We exceeded the state averages, even with all of that we went through, in almost every category. Even our whole district dropped far less than the whole state dropped on average basis,” said Bruchhaus.

One of those statistics: Calcasieu’s simulated District Performance Score went from 81.7 in 2019 to 81.3 in 2021, a decrease of .4 points, while the state average District Performance Score went from 77.1 in 2019 to 75.3 in 2021, a decrease of 1.8 points.

Also: Several of the schools showed increases in School Performance Scores from 2019 to 2021, even with all of the pandemic and weather-related challenges.

“We had some schools that actually grew we had some schools that grew in certain areas,” said Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus wanted to release the performance scores for two main reasons.

“First of all we wanted to call attention to the hard work of our teachers, and all of the people across the district that support those teachers in serving children,” said Bruchhaus.

He says those teachers went above and beyond to ensure students didn’t fall too far behind, even with the difficult circumstances.

“Our teachers did a fantastic job last year, many of them with their own personal strife at the time,” said Bruchhaus.

He says they also wanted to encourage growth.

“We want everybody to know that we understand we have a lot more work to do,” said Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus said they are working diligently and developing plans to get students caught up.

“We’re committed to getting our students back up to grade level and making them successful under the state measures no matter what it takes,” said Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus said he understands that these changes won’t happen overnight, but they are working hard to get students caught up.

