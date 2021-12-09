Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 9, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 9.

According to the vaccination dashboard, Allen Parish has the lowest vaccination rate in Region 5, and Region 5 has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 455 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 214 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 81% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.09 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 27 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 18 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 37.05 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 39.14 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.36 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.48 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths (1 removed by the LDH).

· 32.05 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.43 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31.88 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

