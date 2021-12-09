50/50 Thursdays
Authorities seeking information regarding disappearance of Leesville man in 2009

According to the sheriff’s office, Grace was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2009, by family...
According to the sheriff’s office, Grace was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2009, by family members.(VPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post made Thursday, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Joel Grace, 69, of Leesville.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grace was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2009, by family members who indicated he was last seen in the Shady Oaks Trailer Park (where he resided), on Highway 10, on Nov. 17, 2009.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Jordan at 337-238-7248.

