SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2021.

Tyrus Tyron McDowell, 41, Baton Rouge: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Terrell Dshaun Carter, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Dolyal Decoy St. Romain, 37, Sulphur: Obscenity; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Felicia Nicole Hicks, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 counts); Schedule II CDS possession; drug paraphernalia (2 counts); headlamps on motor vehicles; CDS I possession.

Brett Dane Bolin, 28, Lake Charles: 2 probation violations.

Callie Leigh Guillory, 24, Hayes: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Miranda Julia Carthan, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Taylor Warren Stringer, 33, Lake Charles: CDS I possession with intent (2 counts); CDS II possession with intent (2 counts).

Elizabeth Danielle Courville, 26, Lake Charles: CDS II possession with intent (2 counts); CDS I possession with intent; CDS I possession.

Shane Michelle Hebert, 30, Maringouin: CDS II possession; contempt of court.

