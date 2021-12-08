Southgate shopping center businesses beginning to re-open

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another step back into normal life after the storms: businesses in the Southgate shopping center are beginning to re-open their doors.

Texas State Optical has been back in business for 5 days now, and Market Basket is set to open next month.

Texas State Optical spent the last year dispending orders to customers in their parking lot, and even sometimes driving to drop off prescriptions. Their building, along with the entire Southgate shopping center was destroyed in Hurricane Laura.

Now, they have welcomed customers into their renovated office and are welcoming appointments.

“It makes you feel human again to be back in your element, what you’re used to doing every day,” said Texas State Optical manager, Jazmyne Abshire.

Their office was closed for 2 months following the pandemic shutdown, and was only back open for 3 months when Hurricane Laura hit.

When their Ryan street office was demolished, they were forced to close for 461 days. On November 1st, they were finally able to reopen their doors, a great celebration for Optometrist Dr. Wayne McClure’s 33 year anniversary at that Texas State Optical location.

Customers wasted no time before making appointments to come back in.

“We sent out a text message blast last week and within 5 seconds of clicking that button all of our lines were ringing, and they did not stop for 3 hours,” said Abshire.

She says they are completely booked for the month of December, and well into January.

The Southgate shopping center was one of the many areas devastated by Hurricane Laura. The roof was torn off of Market Basket, signs littered the parking lot, and all of the businesses but one were forced to close for at least a year while they worked to rebuild.

Crews are still hard at work to get the remaining businesses up and running. Dr. McClure says he feels sympathy for the many local businesses still working to re-open.

“Our hearts go out to them, but we’re so blessed to be back in business and we’re so thankful,” said Dr. McClure.

One of the businesses who has been working hard to get their doors open again is the Market Basket in that shopping center. President and C.E.O., Skylar Thompson said they plan to open their doors next month.

“The community pulled together and has been very supportive in our other locations, so we’re anxious to get this one opened,” said Thompson.

The revamped Market Basket will be larger, most notably in their Dairy/ Bakery area. It will also have more shelving for a bigger variety of groceries, along with a more modern look, similar to the Lake street location.

Of course, even with the updates to the store, they will still offer some of the local favorites.

“I know everybody missed our smokehouse boudin and our smokehouse sausage, and we’re anxious to get that rolling as soon as possible,” said Thompson.

While it was a difficult road, they all agree that they are glad to be opening their doors once again.

“We’re very excited about it opening. We’ve been very anxious just like the community,” said Thompson.

“People want to come back. It’s such a good feeling to know that we provide a service that people are happy with, and after all this time they’re coming back to us,” said Abshire.

Thompson says although they have run into some delays during the rebuild, they do plan to reopen on January 14th.

