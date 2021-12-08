50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: LSU DE Landon Jackson enters transfer portal

LSU defensive end Landon Jackson (40)
LSU defensive end Landon Jackson (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end Landon Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by 247Sports.

On3′s Matt Zenitz was credited as first reporting the move by Jackson, 247Sports added.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound edge rusher from Texarkana, Texas, played in only five games as a true freshman with the Tigers and didn’t record any stats.

He joined LSU as the No. 8 edge rusher in the nation.

