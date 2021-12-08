New senior living community coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The growing need for housing in the Lake Area is being met with a new senior living community. Conveniently located on Nelson Road sits construction work for a new senior living community known as the Villages of Imperial Pointe.

“They don’t want to have to worry about a large yard. They don’t want to worry about the lawn maintenance. They don’t want to have to worry about sometimes even cooking or cleaning,” orthopedic surgeon and real estate developer Dr. John Noble said. “So, there are services that we can provide as an amenity, in addition to this very high-end apartment building.”

It’s a project that comes at the most opportune time, as the lack of housing in Southwest Louisiana is a major concern.

Noble is behind the idea, and he said the 129-unit apartment complex is just phase one of even bigger plans for the 75 acre development.

“We anticipate starting on phase two once we have occupancy that’s satisfactory in phase one,” Noble said. “We’re also working on the assisted living facility and memory care next door to that.”

Project manager Bobby LaFleur said the complex housing those 62 years and older offers residents a place to call home without the homeowner hassle.

“The level that this construction is going to be at is going to be really good. And then, overall, being able to have a place that the people here in the Lake Charles community will be able to go to,” LaFleur said. “Our seniors will be able to have a place they can call home.”

Community open houses will be held Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The showroom is located right off of Nelson Road at 1717 Imperial Blvd.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.