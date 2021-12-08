McNeese, Schroyer in search of next Cowboy football coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The coaching carousel has once again made its turn in Lake Charles as McNeese coach Frank Wilson announced his resignation as head coach Tuesday morning. Wilson will return to Baton Rouge to be the Associate Head Coach for LSU.

He finishes his McNeese tenure with a record of 7-11 across an awkward spring and fall season, but according to McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer, he left the Pokes program in better shape than he found it.

“I thank Coach for all he has done over two really really hard years. He really helped take this program through some really turbulent times and I will be forever grateful for his leadership during that time,” said Schroyer. “This is a huge hire. This is a huge hire for this university, this is a huge hire for this community for our department and we need to get this right, so obviously sooner than later is my goal, but I’m not going to rush and not do my due diligence.”

Now the search is on for the Cowboys to find their next man in charge.

“I think right now, we have the highest ceiling that we’ve ever had in Cowboy Football. You think about the new $15 million press box that will be built, back to playing night games next season, the commitment level from the university and the athletic department is at an all-time high,” said Schroyer. “Look at the number of strength coaches that we have now, the number of trainers that we have, the academic support that we have now. It’s a better job now than it has ever been. Our ceiling is through the roof.”

No matter who replaces Wilson, Shroyer said it’s important for the next head coach to bring some stability and building experience as McNeese aims to get back to its former glory.

“I think getting the right person is the most important thing. Whether that’s in two days, three days or two weeks but getting the right person because that person is going to be here for an extended period of time not just for one recruiting cycle. So I think the most important thing for me is that we get this right and get someone that wants to be here and get someone that understands the expectations of Cowboy Football,” Schroyer said. “We’ve got great bones. This is a very very coveted job. There’s a lot of banners up there and everyone in the country understands how good we can be and how good we should be and I’m not afraid to express the expectations on and off the field.”

McNeese will not name an interim coach and Deputy Athletic Director Tanner Stines will take over the football operations as McNeese prepares for early signing day on December 15th.

