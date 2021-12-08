McNeese to begin search for new Head Football Coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “I was told by one president today that there would be as many as 27 FBS jobs and as many FCS jobs that will come open,” Former McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson said on November 22. “Not just at their place but whoever takes that job that place too. And so there will be a lot of turnover that will happen in the next month or so.”

Wilson outlined what was to come in college football. No one expected his name to be among that transient list as the coaching carousel made its turn in Lake Charles for the fourth time since 2018. Wilson announced his resignation Tuesday so he could return home to LSU to become the Associate Head Coach.

“I thank Coach for all he has done over two really really hard years,” Athletics Director Heath Schroyer said. “He really helped take this program through some really turbulent times and I will be forever grateful for his leadership during that time. I wish him the best. Coach is a grade-A person and someone I admire as a man and a person but we are going to move forward as quickly and as swiftly as we can.”

This time with Athletics Director Heath Shroyer leading the charge, McNeese will look for a coach that checks all of their boxes.

“I think anytime you look for a new coach in everywhere is a little bit different. I think fit is something that’s really important. Fit in the community, someone that understands the culture of Cowboy Football, the expectations of Cowboy football,” Schroyer said. “The fit for me is from a personality standpoint. Understanding what Lake Charles and what Southwest Louisiana is. I personally fell in love with it I love it here, but really understand what it is and what we are and really getting to dive into these men as people to understand a great fit.”

The McNeese A.D. made it clear who would be making the decision on the Cowboys’ 18th head coach.

“This is going to be me and the Athletic Department’s decision,” Schroyer said. “This is my job. My job is to hire coaches and I don’t take it lightly and I will do my due diligence and you know I’m not afraid to say it up here, the buck stops with me and I am going to hire this gentleman.”

Shroyer said he doesn’t want to rush to make a hire and the process could take anywhere from two days to two weeks.

