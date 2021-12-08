Man bikes across country to draw attention to firefighters and mental illness

Starks, LA (KPLC) - A man is riding his bike across the country to draw attention to firefighters and mental health.

Kevin Conley’s trip will take him from coast to coast and that means pedaling thousands of miles.

He reached Louisiana Tuesday afternoon and met with KPLC in Starks to talk about his journey.

Conley and his dog Rocky are committed to their 3,700-mile trip that takes them across 8 states. Peddling began months ago on October 29 in San Francisco, California.

“I just was in a really rough, dark place in my life, and I knew I had to pick up and do something to get my mind just in a better place, get my mind right,” Conley said.

He said a big reason he started this trip was to work through his own struggles with mental illness, and he also wanted to find a way to give back.

“I wanted to do it for a greater purpose, greater than myself. And being a Wildland Firefighter, I wanted to raise money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation,” Conley said. “And what they do is they assist families when a firefighter dies in the line of duty. They go and assist them and help them through that terrible, terrible time in their life.”

He adds that the support from the foundation and other firefighters he met along the way has been incredible.

“To all my Wildland Firefighter brother and sisters out there, this one’s for you. And remember, only you can prevent forest fires,” Conley said.

Conley said he hopes to make it to St. Augustine, Florida, by Christmas.

