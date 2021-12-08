50/50 Thursdays
LSU names Brian Polian as new special teams coordinator

Brian Polian
Brian Polian(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Brian Polian, whose experience coaching special teams spans nearly two decades, has been named special teams coordinator at LSU, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Wednesday.

Polian replaces Greg McMahon, who announced his retirement from LSU on Tuesday.

LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon
LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

“Brian Polian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff,” Kelly said. “He is a relentless recruiter whose special teams units routinely rank at the top of the country, and his work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to connect and communicate with student-athletes are unmatched. I know he will hit the ground running in Baton Rouge and make an immediate impact on our program.”

Polian comes to LSU from Notre Dame, where he has spent the past five years on Kelly’s staff. In those five years, Notre Dame won a combined 54 games and made two appearances in the College Football Playoffs.

“I’m honored and grateful to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU and work with some of the very best student-athletes and coaches in the country,” Polian said. “I share Coach Kelly’s vision for sustained excellence for LSU Football, his belief in our ability to compete for championships every year, and his passion for holistically developing elite student-athletes, and I am eager to do my part in realizing that vision for this program. My family and I are excited to begin this new adventure and to call Baton Rouge home.”

Polian, the son of longtime NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, is considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football. In addition to his time as an assistant coach, he also served as the head coach at Nevada for four years, leading the Wolfpack to a pair of bowl appearances.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

