LSU DB coach Corey Raymond headed to Florida

LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is leaving the football program for Florida, he confirmed to WAFB sports reporter Jacques Doucet on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The New Iberia native has not only been the leader of “DBU” but was also important on the recruiting trail. He just finished his 10th season coaching at LSU and is a former Tiger player.

It was previously reported that Raymond was one of two assistants expected to be retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

Raymond will now be joining new head coach Billy Napier in “The Swamp.”

Matt Zenitz with On3Sports reported Raymond will serve as assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach with the Gators.

