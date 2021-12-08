Lamar uses big third quarter to separate from McNeese in its 88-76 win

BEAUMONT, Texas— Lamar used the third quarter to outscore McNeese 29-16 and scored 42 points in the paint on its way to an 88-76 women’s basketball win here Tuesday night. Despite the loss, McNeese outrebounded Lamar 48-40 with 24 coming on offense and 24 on defense.

Desirae Hansen and Le’Shenae Stubblefield both led McNeese with 15 points apiece while Kyla Hamilton came off the bench to lead the Cowgirls with eight rebounds.

As a team, the Cowgirls ended the night shooting 33.8 percent from the field including 7 of 26 from behind the arc. McNeese used its full-court press in the fourth period to cut the lead 11 points, capitalizing on a few Lamar turnovers and outscored the Cardinals 24-17.

Lamar placed four players in double figures and was led by Akash Davis’ 25 points, two shy of tying her career-high. Also scoring in double figures was Sabria Dean (20), Anyssia Gibbs (16), and Micaela Wilson (16)

McNeese opened the game and the second quarter with a three but the Cowgirls had a hard time stopping Lamar’s inside game, particularly Davis who scored the Cardinals’ first 10 points of the game.

Lamar held as much as a 10-point game in the first half 27-17 early in the second quarter but the Cowgirls came back to get to within two points (34-32) on one of two free throws by Divine Tanks but three straight free throws by Lamar brought their lead back to five points (37-32). The Cardinals took a 42-36 lead at the half following an Anyssia Gibbs last-second layup as time expired.

After shooting 29.4 percent from the field in the opening quarter, the Cowgirls ended the half with a 34.3 field goal percentage on 12 of 35. Lamar opened the game by shooting 61.5 percent from the field in the first quarter and ended the half shooting 50.0 percent on 14 of 28 attempts.

Lamar went to its inside game to start the third quarter then used the three-pointer to jump out to its largest lead of the game of 19 points to lead 71-52 at the end of the third period.

McNeese will return to action this weekend when the Cowgirls will travel to the University of California on Saturday and Oregon next Monday.

