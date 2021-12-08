FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning warmer to end the week, few showers and storms possible

Temperatures cool through midnight before warming into the morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have been locked in place all day and that has kept temperatures in check this afternoon as many of us are stuck into the lower 60′s for our highs. We are beginning to see some clearing though this afternoon and that may allow us to warm a few degrees before sunset, but we will cool for the first half of the night before a warm front lifts through and warms things into Thursday morning. While we stay dry for most of the night we will see the opportunity for a few scattered showers and storms to return throughout our Thursday afternoon.

Patchy fog possible as we head into Thursday morning (KPLC)

For this evening expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine as temperatures slowly fall into the lower 60′s through early evening and eventually into the middle to upper 50′s by midnight before our warm front arrives. This will help to keep temperatures on the mild side as many of us will actually be warmer as you head out the door to work and school compared to this afternoon. As we progress throughout the day the chance for a few scattered showers and storms will increase as an upper level disturbance moves through the region, but most of the showers will be scattered in nature and not everyone will see rain. Highs will be much warmer though with many of us topping off in the middle to upper 70′s by the late afternoon. Our warm trend will continue to end the week but bigger changes are on the way heading into the weekend with our next cold front arriving.

Showers and a few storms possible on Thursday (KPLC)

As we head towards the weekend we can expect to start off on a warm note as highs stay in the upper 70′s on Friday with some locations even flirting with the 80 degree mark if we see enough sunshine. Thankfully Friday during the day looks to stay dry, but a cold front looks to move in as we head into the overnight, which will bring back the possibility of showers and storms and some of those could be on the stronger side. The better opportunity for stronger storms looks to be to the north and east as of now, but we’ll keep an eye on that as we get closer. Temperatures on Saturday will start off in the upper 60′s to near 70, but will fall quickly through the afternoon and we look to start off Sunday morning in the upper 30′s to near 40. Drier weather looks likely to start next week but the temperature whiplash continues as highs will rebound quickly into the middle 70′s by the middle of next week.

Rain chances back on the rise heading into Saturday (KPLC)

Thankfully looking into next week the pattern looks to settle a little as high pressure builds into for the majority of the week but moisture will make a return heading into the second half next week. As of now rain chances stay fairly low with only a few isolated showers or storms possible moving into late next week. For now we can focus on some warmer weather on the way before our next front has its eyes set on the region for the weekend. Keep the rain gear handy for tomorrow though as scattered showers and storms return for the morning and afternoon.

Not much rain expected despite a cold front on the way (KPLC)

Temperatures remain warm and above average through the wekend (KPLC)

