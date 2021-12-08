FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds on the decrease this afternoon; much warmer for Thursday and Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are again starting off on the cool side after our very chilly day yesterday. Clouds and even some leftover showers and drizzle will greet some of you out the door this morning, but this disturbance is on an exit and conditions will begin to improve with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. This will send high temperatures into the 60s today before more clouds and fog return tonight as a warm-front lifts north over the area. This will send another round of fog over the area late tonight as temperatures settle into the 50s for lows before quickly warming up first thing Thursday.

While rain chances will be on the decrease through the day, clouds linger early which will keep temperatures on the cool side but some warming this afternoon with decreasing clouds and finally some sun returns. This will send temperatures into the 60s this afternoon before more clouds return tonight along with fog late and temperatures that will settle into the 50s. A warm front will lift northward over the area overnight and this will actually result in temperatures beginning to rise overnight and quickly climb into the 70s for Thursday. This warm front will also drag up rain chances as scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms will accompany the warmth.

The warm air will continue Friday with highs teetering on 80 degrees by afternoon. A few hit or miss afternoon showers will return for Friday with our next cold front knocking on our doorstep late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances will begin to quickly increase Friday night after midnight and continue to remain high through the first half of the day Saturday as the front moves through. There could be a stronger storm or two along the line of storms and this front will quickly move east by afternoon, sending rain out of the area and cooling off temperatures quickly. Highs on Saturday in the 60s will quickly fall into the 50s by afternoon and drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

A better second of the weekend returns with much cooler but sunny weather for Sunday. Highs in the 50s Sunday will again be on the cusp of another marked and rapid return to warmer temperatures by the start of next week. These cold fronts while they bring cooler temperatures just don’t have lasting power and that pattern looks to hold over the next couple of weeks.

