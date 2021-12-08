District Attorney’s Office launches special victims unit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new way to keep people safe in the Lake Area.

The Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department and District Attorney’s Office teamed up to launch a special victims unit.

“In our state women are killed at twice the national average,” said Executive Director for Oasis, a local domestic and sexual assault survivors’ shelter.

“Every year the number of sex crimes in our community increases, approximately 45% of those victims are children under the age of 18,” said Sexual Assault Research Team coordinator Tammy Vincent.

It’s statistics like these leading Calcasieu Agencies to create a special victims unit.

Investigators working on these cases have noticed a steady increase in the last decade.

“Unfortunately in our community, we’ve seen too many times cases of domestic violence where people have been shot, killed, or wounded,” said Chief Deputy of CPSO Stitch Guillory.

David Duplechin with Family and Youth Counseling said the establishment of this program is another step in the right direction to make sure victims are supported.

”There’s an old saying when a rape victim gets raped twice, once when the incident happens and once when she reports it and goes through the system. The special victims unit is going to address that and we’re very appreciative of Mr. Dwight and your team for putting this together,” said Vice President of Family and Youth Counseling David Duplechin.

District Attorney Stephen Dwight said the team is prepared to be there when no one else is.

“They need more attention, more care because the criminal justice system can take a long time and they need someone to hold their hand because a lot during those hard times we’re all they have,” said District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

Sexual Assault Research Team coordinator Tammy Vincent calls the new unit, a plan and a solution.

“I believe that a community that is willing to raise the standard of care with a special team, a team of experience, consistency, collaboration, and compassion for these victims will see better outcomes, better outcomes injustice, and the lives of families affected by these crimes,” Vincent said.

The SVU team is made up of people from various groups from those who investigate these crimes, prosecutors who seek justice, and advocates for victims and their families.

All of whom have had special training.

