22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 22-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after noon, west of La. 397 on I-10, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Charles Litel, 22, of Lake Charles, was transported to a hospital, where he died Tuesday evening, Senegal said.

Senegal said troopers investigating the crash found that Litel was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma west in the center lane, when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle drifted right and struck the left front quarter panel of a 2015 Lexus IS250 sedan that was entering I-10 west from the La. 397 onramp. The impact caused the Toyota to rotate clockwise and exit the road to the right, striking several trees before coming to rest. The driver of the Lexus was able to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured, Senegal said. Both drivers were properly restrained.

Impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

