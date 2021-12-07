50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2021.

Filemon Anibal Cordoba-Gonzalez, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of a temporary license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a stolen firearm; no motor vehicle insurance.

Kemon Leandre Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have motor vehicle liability; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.

Aaron Nathaniel Moreau, 36, Pollock: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Eric Paul Bushnell, 49, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Quinton James Trahan, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Ricky Diness Reed Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of the infirm; disturbing the peace; domestic abuse.

Jaiden Jamal South, 20, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Michael Ray Parr Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Jessica Ruth Meeks, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler all day as clouds linger
The Italian-based bakery and deli, Pronia’s, has served Lake Charles for over 20 years.
Pronia’s hopes to reopen in time for Christmas
LDH getting preparing for the possible threat of a new variant
LDH getting preparing for the possible threat of a new variant
LDH getting preparing for the possible threat of a new variant
LDH getting preparing for the possible threat of a new variant