SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2021.

Filemon Anibal Cordoba-Gonzalez, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of a temporary license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a stolen firearm; no motor vehicle insurance.

Kemon Leandre Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have motor vehicle liability; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.

Aaron Nathaniel Moreau, 36, Pollock: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Eric Paul Bushnell, 49, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Quinton James Trahan, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Ricky Diness Reed Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of the infirm; disturbing the peace; domestic abuse.

Jaiden Jamal South, 20, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Michael Ray Parr Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Jessica Ruth Meeks, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.