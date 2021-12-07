50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston band participating in Community Christmas

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Local organizations in the area are helping us with our Community Christmas this year, one of them being the Sam Houston High School band.

Over 170 band students are participating in Community Christmas by bringing in donations for those who are in need.

“As we grow older, we get more opportunities to help others, and it just feels great,” band captain Ethan Andrews said.

The band decided in early November that this was how they wanted to get in the holiday spirit: giving back together.

“It’s amazing. We’re a big family, and it’s like our own Christmas morning!” assistant drum major Hope Smith said. “We get to give presents to other people in our community just like a family would on Christmas morning.”

Smith adds that this past year has made it even more important for the community to lean on one another for support and band major Sydney Pawlowski agrees.

“With the hurricanes and COVID and everything, it really just... give back because you don’t really know what anyone else is going through,” Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski said she’s enjoyed shopping for gifts to bring in that she would have liked when she was younger.

“We get to have all those toys when whenever we open our Christmas presents, and we really just want them to feel that joy that we do,” Pawlowski said.

The band’s goal was to fill up two donation boxes with toys. They not only met that goal but the boxes are overflowing.

Though the group has surpassed its goal, it will continue collecting items until Wednesday.

