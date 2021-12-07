Pronia’s hopes to reopen in time for Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some of the most well-known eateries can be found in Southwest Louisiana, but following the storms, many had to close their doors temporarily.

The Italian-based bakery and deli, Pronia’s, has served Lake Charles for over 20 years.

“This side building right here was empty, and my cousin, Ricky Pronia, mentioned to my father about opening up a deli. And it came from there,” said Leroy Pronia Jr., son of the original owner.

The business has grown into a foodie’s favorite, serving cakes, sandwiches and everything in between.

“Got into the sandwich business and it just started from there,” Pronia said. “It just kept on going - got bigger and bigger.”

Like so many others living and working in the Lake Area, Pronia’s was forced to close their [oven] doors. Hurricane Laura destroyed their building, allowing water to cause even more damage to their baking equipment.

“Well, the damage primarily was roof, which allowed rain to just come in and saturate everything,” Bryan Bergeron said.

Starting from scratch, the family-run business saw setback after setback as they tried to reopen.

“First dealing with insurance and architects and the city and the state and the fire marshal and trying to get all of the permits,” Bergeron said. “You know, lining up the sub-contractors and the contractor... It’s been a long road.”

But, the timer is almost up for this bakery, as they are just weeks from opening day.

“I’m not used to not working,” Pronia said. “I’ll be glad to see everybody - all of our customers that have been coming here for years.”

“Southwest Louisiana is an amazing place to live, to work, and I can’t wait to have them all back with us over here,” Bergeron said.

They hope to reopen just in time for Christmas.

