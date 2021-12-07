McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys return home from their trip to the northwest empty-handed after dropping games to Seattle and Wyoming. McNeese has had trouble getting settled after traveling nearly 7,000 miles this season and thus, sit with a 3-6 record.

So far this season they are being outscored in points off turnovers and are shooting 29% from beyond the arc. Head Coach John Aiken said his team is in need of some stability.

John Aiken: “We came back had a practice here on Monday we were here until 3:45 and then we got kicked out and had to go to the rec center to finish our practice last week and so we go finish our practice in the rec center and say what you want it’s just not a normal environment. We are just lacking continuity. From our practice times to just being able to put together at home practices where you are working on what you want to do offensively and it’s also I think we have the right people on the bus, I think we have the right players I think we have the right staff now it’s about putting them in the right seats. I think once we settle in, we have good offensive players, it’s just about comfort and its comfort within the system it’s comfort within your role it’s my comfort in putting guys in situations and when you haven’t had a group together they’re all new, everyone is trying to find comfort and on the offensive end that’s hard especially early.

While their days practicing in the rec are almost over as the Legacy Center is nearing completion, a lot of on-the-court issues can be solved with practice as the team prepares for Southland Conference in just a month.

Ja: “My ultimate goal is positioning us for the Southland and looking at the measurables looking at our offensive rebounding numbers, looking at our turnover percentage on defense. I want to continue to get better at those and I’m not real happy with how our numbers fell like crazy from the start of this trip to the end of this trip we dropped astronomically and I’m not happy about that. And this is the best time to do it, we have a month, we have one game in the next 10 days and then we go to UTEP and then we play a couple more so we have got to really lock in on practice, and it’s a great time to do it. We know what we need to fix and now it’s time to really work on it.”

The pokes travel to face the Cajuns in Lafayette on Wednesday before taking a week break and heading back out west.

