Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store

An hours-long standoff in south Wichita ended Monday with one man taken into police custody.
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WITCHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An hours-long standoff in south Wichita ended Monday with one man taken into police custody.

Officers were called out to the 1500 block of S. Broadway Monday afternoon to assist with the situation. Police said a man broke a window to get into the U-Haul store around 9 a.m. and took keys to get into one of the trucks. Someone inside the business then called 911. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man in the truck.

The man drove the truck back and forth in the parking lot as crisis negotiators from the SWAT team tried to convince the man to come out. They offered him food, water, and even a cell phone in order to communicate. Police said they were aware early on that the man was not armed and chose to use time and distance to de-escalate the situation.

Around 2:05 p.m., the man got out of the U-Haul and was taken down by a police K-9 and officers. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for bite injuries but still faces charges including aggravated robbery.

Police said the suspect had recent dealings with law enforcement when he stole a car and led Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies on a short chase. They also believe the man was on drugs during Monday’s incident.

Hamilton Middle School, which is located at 1407 S. Broadway, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Other than the injuries sustained by the suspect, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

