LDH getting preparing for the possible threat of a new variant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Omicron variant is now being detected across the country.

Last week we told you about the first positive case of the variant in Louisiana and local hospitals are now on the lookout for its arrival.

“We’ve had our first reported case here in Louisiana that has been reported,” said Region 5 Medical Director Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh.

Now that the Omicron variant has been found in Louisiana, the State Health Department says they’re hard at work.

“Even without Omicron, we would likely see a rise in cases over the holiday season because so many people travel and gather together, and as the weather gets colder people tend to gather indoors,” Cavanaugh said.

Region 5 Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh said slowing the spread of the virus now will help prevent more, and more dangerous variants in the future.

“There are concerns that due to that mutation in omicron that it could be a very easy spreader and could have a high degree of transmissibility. We don’t know that for sure yet, it is still very preliminary but that is one thing that is concerning folks about this variant,” Cavanaugh said.

She said they are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“Right now our case numbers in Southwest Louisiana still look good but there are other parts of the country we may travel to that are experiencing surges right now, some of those are due to Delta,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said the best way for you to get ahead of the virus is by getting vaccinated and to get your booster shot, if eligible.

“Vaccination is really our best protection if we’re exposed to the virus to protect us from having a severe case,” Cavanaugh said.

Now, it is too early to tell just how severe the new variant may be.

As of now, all testing types like the Q test and PCR test are easily detecting the Omicron variant but Cavanaugh said even if it proves to be less dangerous than the Delta variant, it’s still a concern.

