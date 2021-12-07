50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of home invasion

Keenum said Young was subsequently transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and his bond was set at $92,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.(LCPD)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of home invasion and domestic abuse battery, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 2100 block of 13th Street at approximately 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in reference to a suspect having forced entry inside a residence and committing a battery upon a female resident, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, LCPD spokesman.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned the suspect, Kmohne Young, 26, of Lake Charles, had fled prior to officers’ arrival, according to Keenum.

Keenum said officers located Young at his residence in the 400 block of N. Lyons Street.

Officers attempted to have Young exit his home peacefully, but Young refused, according to Keenum.

The LCPD’s SWAT team and police negotiators were called to the 400 block of N. Lyons Street and attempted to have Young exit his home peacefully, Keenum said.

Keenum said Young refused to cooperate, and the SWAT team went into Young’s residence and arrested him without further incident.

Young was arrested and accused of home invasion; and domestic abuse battery, according to Keenum.

Keenum said Young was subsequently transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and his bond was set at $92,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

